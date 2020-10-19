Advertisement

Cold front set to sneak through the Brazos Valley Monday

Some spend the day in shorts while others need the light jacket
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a short stint of fall kicked off the weekend, Sunday brought near-record heat to the Brazos Valley. The official afternoon high at Easterwood Airport clocked in at 90° -- just 3° shy of the record set in 1905 and tied in 2016.

While much of Texas spent the day sweating to the 90s, a full-blown winter chill nestled into the Panhandle and across Oklahoma. Temperatures there were a solid 40°+ colder, in the low-to-mid 40s.

ETA for Monday's cold front across the Brazos Valley
ETA for Monday's cold front across the Brazos Valley(KBTX)

Monday’s forecast is a tricky one for the Brazos Valley -- one to check on with your KBTX PinPoint Weather App before walking out the door. The reason being: there should be enough of a difference in temperatures that have some reaching for a light jacket to make it through the day.

As of the latest indications, the overnight hours are spent mild, cloudy, and potentially a bit foggy. By sunrise, a north wind will start to turn across the far northern reaches of the area. Those in the Northern Brazos Valley are expected to find thermometers falling to the low and mid-60s through midday. For the South and Central Brazos Valley, midday temperatures are expected in the upper 70s to low 80s.

In Bryan-College Station, the current estimated time of arrival for that front falls between 11am and 1pm. As of Sunday evening, temperatures are not expected to fall to the 60s in the two cities...as long as that front does not move south faster than anticipated. The expectation is for temperatures to stall in the upper 70s, then slip to the mid-70s by late afternoon. Should the front come through sooner, that could make the chilly difference of needing a light jacket.

Patchy morning fog and drizzle are expected across a portion of the Brazos Valley. An afternoon to early evening chance for scattered showers and perhaps an odd rumble of thunder or two (30%) may close out the day.

MONDAY’S TEMPERATURE TREND IS EXPLAINED IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.

Regardless, this will be a shallow pool of cooler air and easily becomes undone. Warmer air takes back over Tuesday pushing afternoon highs back to the mid-80s Tuesday. Most of the upcoming week feels more like mid-to-late September.

The next cold front is scheduled to arrive late Friday, bringing fall back in time for the weekend.

