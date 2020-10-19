College Station small businesses still struggling during pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Another business in our area is shutting their doors. The owners of Pie in the Sky Pie Company say it’s because of the negative economic impact from COVID-19.

The store will close its College Station location Tuesday.

“We are sad and heartbroken but tomorrow will be our last day at Pie in the Sky and our customers can come by and dine in just like regular," said Michelle Taylor who runs Pie In The Sky. “We’ll be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for desserts.”

Taylor said business was pretty steady back in March when COVID first hit. But this fall things have slowed down too much for them to stay open.

Now pies and food are being prepared one last time.

They’d hoped they’d see a boost in sales once college students came back from the summer.

“We’ve absolutely enjoyed this restaurant and we’ve given it everything we have but you know, it’s COVID. It is what it is and now it’s time to focus on our family and other things," said Taylor.

The restaurant had 18 employees

“Definitely support small businesses. They can use all the help that they can get," said Kalyn Wilkins, a former employee at Pie in the Sky.

Wilkins previously worked there for five months and came back to help them close down.

“I am so upset and very disappointed for Pie in the Sky," said Wilkins. “For me personally it was a great experience working here and the food is fantastic and I always enjoyed seeing everybody come in and their smiling faces, so it’s definitely been sad for everybody involved including the employees that work here."

A vehicle lube center and car wash next to the restaurant also closed earlier this year, as many small businesses see challenges from the pandemic.

“I think it is the sign of the time. I think we’ll see more of this coming before it gets better," said Taylor.

The business did get a PPP loan and a grant from the City of College Station. They were hoping the federal government would provide more stimulus for small businesses but that hasn’t happened.

The original location in Conroe remains open.

