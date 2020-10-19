Advertisement

College Station small businesses still struggling during pandemic

Pie In The Sky is the latest local business to announce they are closing.
Pie In The Sky closes Tuesday due to economic hardships from COVID-19.
Pie In The Sky closes Tuesday due to economic hardships from COVID-19.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Another business in our area is shutting their doors. The owners of Pie in the Sky Pie Company say it’s because of the negative economic impact from COVID-19.

The store will close its College Station location Tuesday.

“We are sad and heartbroken but tomorrow will be our last day at Pie in the Sky and our customers can come by and dine in just like regular," said Michelle Taylor who runs Pie In The Sky. “We’ll be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for desserts.”

Taylor said business was pretty steady back in March when COVID first hit. But this fall things have slowed down too much for them to stay open.

Now pies and food are being prepared one last time.

They’d hoped they’d see a boost in sales once college students came back from the summer.

“We’ve absolutely enjoyed this restaurant and we’ve given it everything we have but you know, it’s COVID. It is what it is and now it’s time to focus on our family and other things," said Taylor.

The restaurant had 18 employees

“Definitely support small businesses. They can use all the help that they can get," said Kalyn Wilkins, a former employee at Pie in the Sky.

Wilkins previously worked there for five months and came back to help them close down.

“I am so upset and very disappointed for Pie in the Sky," said Wilkins. “For me personally it was a great experience working here and the food is fantastic and I always enjoyed seeing everybody come in and their smiling faces, so it’s definitely been sad for everybody involved including the employees that work here."

A vehicle lube center and car wash next to the restaurant also closed earlier this year, as many small businesses see challenges from the pandemic.

“I think it is the sign of the time. I think we’ll see more of this coming before it gets better," said Taylor.

The business did get a PPP loan and a grant from the City of College Station. They were hoping the federal government would provide more stimulus for small businesses but that hasn’t happened.

The original location in Conroe remains open.

We have our previous story about the closing here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Caldwell man arrested after breaking into couple’s home

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A Caldwell couple is pressing charges after a many broke into their home and stayed there while they were on their honeymoon.

News

Brookshire Brothers Caldwell location launching curbside and delivery services

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Curbside and delivery services are coming to Brookshire Brothers in Caldwell.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Smoking material likely the cause of Sunday apartment fire in College Station

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Nobody was injured but the residents of that apartment and a family of five in a neighboring apartment were displaced.

Local

Hempstead couple dies in weekend crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Falls
Hempstead couple dies in weekend crash

Latest News

News

CSFD: Smoking material likely started apartment fire on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nobody was injured but residents of two apartments were displaced following the fire.

Local

Scott and White Medicare Advantage plans no longer available in Leon, Freestone Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Scott and White Health Plan customers in Leon and Freestone Counties were notified that the plan would no longer be available in those areas.

News

Your Vote Counts: College Station Place 3 Linda Harvell and Dell Seiter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
College station residents will have a choice between an experienced councilwoman and a newcomer when electing someone for place three on the city council.

Local

CommonSpirit Health terminating services at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This change would affect customers in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Montgomery counties.

News

At-home fun (and a dance party event!) with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Eight months into the pandemic, are you looking for more ways to keep the kids occupied?