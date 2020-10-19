Advertisement

COVID in Context: Tracking the spike two weeks after Kyle Field reopened to fans

COVID in Context: Oct. 19
COVID in Context: Oct. 19
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When gatherings, holidays, or large events occur, public health officials say they look for a spike 9-16 days afterward.

Did that expected spike in new cases occur after the first Texas A&M University home football game?

As the gates of Kyle Field reopen to Aggie football fans--and the broader Aggieland community sees an uptick in visitors and activity on home game days--the data does show a spike in new cases between 9 and 16 days following that Saturday.

Brazos County new cases
Brazos County new cases(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

At-home fun (and a dance party event!) with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Eight months into the pandemic, are you looking for more ways to keep the kids occupied?

Coronavirus

15 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 26 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
An area of low pressure over the Central Atlantic has organized and strengthened into Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Children's Museum: Hopping Corn Experiment

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Children's Museum: Fall Sensory Bin

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Crash near Highway 6 and William D. Fitch clear

Updated: 4 hours ago
College Station police say traffic near State Highway 6 is now clear.

News

Brazos County Archery Club holds 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

College Station family raises Brain AVM awareness

Updated: 14 hours ago