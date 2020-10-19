COVID in Context: Tracking the spike two weeks after Kyle Field reopened to fans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When gatherings, holidays, or large events occur, public health officials say they look for a spike 9-16 days afterward.

Did that expected spike in new cases occur after the first Texas A&M University home football game?

As the gates of Kyle Field reopen to Aggie football fans--and the broader Aggieland community sees an uptick in visitors and activity on home game days--the data does show a spike in new cases between 9 and 16 days following that Saturday.

Brazos County new cases (KBTX)

