CSPD working crash near Highway 6 and William D. Fitch

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say traffic is being diverted to the feeder road after a wreck near State Highway 6 and William D. Fitch Parkway.

According to police, all eastbound traffic is being diverted southbound onto the feeder. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

We will continue to keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.