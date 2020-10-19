Hempstead couple dies in weekend crash

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - A couple was killed Sunday in a crash on Highway 290 between Hempstead and Brenham.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Ford Escape traveling east on Highway 290 tried to turn on FM 1736.

DPS says the Escape did not have the right of way and was struck on the passenger’s side by a Toyota Highlander.

Gary and Janice King, both 77, died at the hospital, according to DPS.

Two people in the Highlander, including a child, were taken the hospital as a precaution but not seriously hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

