Advertisement

Hempstead couple dies in weekend crash

(WCAX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - A couple was killed Sunday in a crash on Highway 290 between Hempstead and Brenham.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Ford Escape traveling east on Highway 290 tried to turn on FM 1736.

DPS says the Escape did not have the right of way and was struck on the passenger’s side by a Toyota Highlander.

Gary and Janice King, both 77, died at the hospital, according to DPS.

Two people in the Highlander, including a child, were taken the hospital as a precaution but not seriously hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Caldwell man arrested after breaking into couple’s home

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A Caldwell couple is pressing charges after a many broke into their home and stayed there while they were on their honeymoon.

News

Brookshire Brothers Caldwell location launching curbside and delivery services

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Curbside and delivery services are coming to Brookshire Brothers in Caldwell.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Smoking material likely the cause of Sunday apartment fire in College Station

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Nobody was injured but the residents of that apartment and a family of five in a neighboring apartment were displaced.

Latest News

News

College Station small businesses still struggling during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Pie In The Sky is closing their College Station location.

News

CSFD: Smoking material likely started apartment fire on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nobody was injured but residents of two apartments were displaced following the fire.

Local

Scott and White Medicare Advantage plans no longer available in Leon, Freestone Counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Scott and White Health Plan customers in Leon and Freestone Counties were notified that the plan would no longer be available in those areas.

News

Your Vote Counts: College Station Place 3 Linda Harvell and Dell Seiter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
College station residents will have a choice between an experienced councilwoman and a newcomer when electing someone for place three on the city council.

Local

CommonSpirit Health terminating services at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This change would affect customers in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Montgomery counties.

News

At-home fun (and a dance party event!) with the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Eight months into the pandemic, are you looking for more ways to keep the kids occupied?