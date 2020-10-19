Advertisement

High schooler accused of faking kidnapping during Zoom class

By WJLA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) - A prank by a Maryland high school student and friends led to school staff calling police after a masked man waving what appeared to be a gun was seen on his Zoom call.

An 11th grade male student at Quince Orchard High School activated his computer camera Thursday morning during a virtual, honors modern world history class. Two other men appeared in frame, one wearing a black ski mask and waving what appeared to be a gun.

School staff contacted police and requested a welfare check.

Officers went to the student’s home, where they learned the masked man was the teenager’s friend and the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Principal Beth Thomas called the prank a “serious incident” in a community message. She asked parents to talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during this new world of virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 16 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Masked man with gun on Zoom call was prank by Md. high school student, police say

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
The principal called the prank a “serious incident” and asked parents to talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during virtual learning.

National

Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball’s best

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to win their first World Series title since 1998. The Tampa Bay Rays are among just six current franchises that have never won.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both candidates are trying to make inroads in states that could help secure a path to victory - Trump in Nevada and Biden in North Carolina.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Archery Club holds 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

College Station family raises Brain AVM awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/18

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Gray TV's guide to political ads

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Your Vote Counts: Two longtime College Station residents want to serve on Place 1 of City Council

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

NBA Champion Alex Caruso began basketball journey in Brazos Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago