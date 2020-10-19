Advertisement

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M Soccer freshman Barbara Olivieri nets her first career goal on a corner kick against Florida.
Texas A&M Soccer freshman Barbara Olivieri nets her first career goal on a corner kick against Florida.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama– Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

With their match against Mississippi State deadlocked at 0-0, Olivieri put the Aggies in control with two goals in a span of 2:43 to give Texas A&M the 2-0 lead in the 37th minute. It marked the fourth consecutive game the rookie tallied a point and it gave her three goals in the last two matches.

The Katy, Texas, product has eight points on the season with three goals goal and two assists. She was the lone SEC player to register multiple goals in a match for the week.

Last week, Olivieri was Co-Freshman of the Week and earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week.

Texas A&M is 3-1-0 on the season. The Maroon & White returns to action Friday when they travel to Knoxville for a 6 p.m. contest against the Tennessee Volunteers.

