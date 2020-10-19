Reason to Smile - October 19, 2020

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us by Debbie Schmitz. She says visiting the pumpkin patch was the reason all these kids are smiling. She also said the visit was loved by all.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.