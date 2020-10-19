Scott and White Medicare Advantage plans no longer available in Leon, Freestone Counties

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Scott and White Health Plan customers in Leon and Freestone Counties were notified that the plan would no longer be available in those areas.

According to a statement from Baylor Scott and White Health (BSW) an unexpected change required the Scott and White Health Plan to limit the products being offered in 2021. An explanation of what the change was, was not included.

“While group and individual plans are available, we are not able to offer Medicare Advantage plans in Leon and Freestone Counties for the 2021 plan year,” the statement said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our members, and we are doing everything we can to help them through this impact.”

BSW said members impacted by the change can call 1-866-334-314 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., seven days a week, to find available options.

“Our intention is to once again make our Medicare Advantage products available in Leon and Freestone Counties as soon as possible, and we look forward to continuing our relationships with current enrollees who have physicians at Baylor Scott & White Health.”

