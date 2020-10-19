Advertisement

Smoking material likely the cause of Sunday apartment fire in College Station

By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters say Sunday’s apartment fire at The Pearl was likely started by improperly discarded smoking material in a bedroom, officials said on Monday.

“When firefighters arrived they found fire in a bedroom and contained the fire to that room,” said Captain Stuart Marrs.

Nobody was injured but the residents of that apartment and a family of five in a neighboring apartment were displaced.

“If you smoke, smoke outside,” said Marrs.

The complex is located along Harvey Road in College Station near Texas Avenue.

