Smoking material likely the cause of Sunday apartment fire in College Station
Nobody was injured but the residents of that apartment and a family of five in a neighboring apartment were displaced.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters say Sunday’s apartment fire at The Pearl was likely started by improperly discarded smoking material in a bedroom, officials said on Monday.
“When firefighters arrived they found fire in a bedroom and contained the fire to that room,” said Captain Stuart Marrs.
“If you smoke, smoke outside,” said Marrs.
The complex is located along Harvey Road in College Station near Texas Avenue.
