Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Mallory Talbert Texas A&M Volleyball
Mallory Talbert Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

The junior finished with 19 kills on a .375 mark and 15 total blocks in back-to-back matches against LSU. In game one of the weekend, Talbert slammed down seven kills and had five blocks. The Montgomery, Texas, native was all over the net in the second match. She recorded her first career double-double after finishing with 12 kills and 10 blocks. Talbert set career highs in block assists (8), total blocks (10) and points (19), while tying her career high in solo blocks (2).

Monday’s honor marked Talbert’s first SEC weekly honor of her career.

Talbert and the Aggies hit the road for two matches at Ole Miss Oct. 22-23. Both matches will air on the SEC Network with Thursday’s match set for 6:30 p.m. and Friday’s start set for 6 p.m. in Oxford, Miss.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

