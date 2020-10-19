Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Football
Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Football
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 28-14 road win at Mississippi State, the league office announced Monday.

In the victory, Peevy posted five tackles, one sack and recovered a fumble that he returned for 19 yards. The Houston native was tripped up just 8 yards shy of the end zone after senior Buddy Johnson forced the second Bulldog turnover of the day. Two plays after the change of possession the Aggies posted their largest lead of the day, 28-7, as sophomore Ainias Smith registered his third scoring reception of the season.

Peevy was a mainstay in the middle of A&M’s defensive front three that held Mississippi State to negative two rushing yards, the fewest allowed by the Aggie defense in an SEC game since Auburn finished with 19 yards on the ground in 2018. Additionally, the A&M defense tallied a season-high six sacks in the game, the most since the 2018 season against both Kentucky and LSU.

Monday’s honor marked the first time an Aggie was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week since Landis Durham earned the title following his two-sack performance in a 24-17 victory over South Carolina on Nov. 10, 2017. Peevy joined Durham, Damontre Moore, Daeshon Hall and Myles Garrett as the fifth Texas A&M defensive lineman to earn the honor since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.

Peevy and his teammates are idle this weekend before hosting a Halloween affair with the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

SEC Player of the Week – October 19

OFFENSE

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

DEFENSE

Grant Morgan, LB, Arkansas

Jaycee Horn, DB, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kai Kroeger, P, South Carolina

FRESHMAN

Hudson Clark, DB, Arkansas

OFFENSIVE LINE

Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jayden Peevy, DT, Texas A&M

