Briefly tapping into some cooler air, but this week is warm

Early morning brought cooler air just to the north of the Brazos Valley, and we’ll watch with fingers crossed throughout the day to see if this front can actually push through the area today. At this point... probably better to bet on it staying warm and humid Monday. IF we see this front push down to B/CS, we’ll aim more for the low to mid 70s this afternoon. This washing-out front and all the humidity could be enough to pop up some showers and an isolated storm into the early evening (about 30%) over the next couple days.

Warm and humid is the phrase for this week, then a front comes on Friday to knock us back down to more reasonable levels just in time for the weekend. The bigger, potentially much COLDER front looks just within reach of the 10 day forecast - at some point early next week. If these numbers pan out, more than the light jacket may be needed for next week. Stay tuned...

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain or an isolated rumble of thunder. High: 79. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy a 20% chance for rain. Patchy fog possible. Low: 67. Wind: becomig SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High: 86. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and muggy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 69. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

