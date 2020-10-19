Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An area of low pressure over the Central Atlantic that formed into Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven Monday morning has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon.

As of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon is stationary with little motion expected through Monday night. The system should begin a trek to the west-northwest Tuesday and continue that overall motion through the middle of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are around 40 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to strengthen over the next few days and is forecasted to reach hurricane status by early Thursday.

As of the latest forecast track guidance on Tropical Storm Epsilon, no direct impacts to the United States are expected at this time , but the system could bring some larger impacts to Bermuda later this week.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Storm Epsilon as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure About 735 miles SE of Bermuda 40 mph Stationary 1000 mb

