Advertisement

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic

The system is forecasted to reach hurricane status by early Thursday.
Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven has quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon.
Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven has quickly strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An area of low pressure over the Central Atlantic that formed into Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven Monday morning has now strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon.

As of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon is stationary with little motion expected through Monday night. The system should begin a trek to the west-northwest Tuesday and continue that overall motion through the middle of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are around 40 mph with higher gusts. The system is expected to strengthen over the next few days and is forecasted to reach hurricane status by early Thursday.

As of the latest forecast track guidance on Tropical Storm Epsilon, no direct impacts to the United States are expected at this time, but the system could bring some larger impacts to Bermuda later this week.

Here is the latest information on Tropical Storm Epsilon as of the 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
About 735 miles SE of Bermuda40 mphStationary1000 mb

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

15 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 26 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Children's Museum: Hopping Corn Experiment

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Children's Museum: Fall Sensory Bin

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Crash near Highway 6 and William D. Fitch clear

Updated: 3 hours ago
College Station police say traffic near State Highway 6 is now clear.

News

Brazos County Archery Club holds 3rd annual Breast Cancer Shootout

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

College Station family raises Brain AVM awareness

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 10/18

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

NBA Champion Alex Caruso began basketball journey in Brazos Valley

Updated: 12 hours ago