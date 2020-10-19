Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally
WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.
Amber Park (+3) was nearly flawless on the front nine, paring eight holes. The Allen, Texas, native finished with a team-high 14 holes par-or-better.
Brooke Tyree (+3) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (+5) tied for the team-best in birdies with two. The duo is tied for 39th and 54th, respectively.
Makenzie Niblett (+7) stands tied for 61st, and Ellie Szeryk (+15) rounds out the group, tied for 74th.
Florida (-8) leads second-place Auburn (-5) by three strokes. Ole Miss (-4), South Carolina (-1), and LSU (E) round out the top five.
Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):
|Place
|Team
|R1
|14
|Texas A&M
|306
|T39
|Amber Park
|75
|T39
|Brooke Tyree
|75
|T54
|Blanca Fernández García-Poggio
|77
|T61
|Makenzie Niblett
|79
|T74
|Ellie Szeryk
|87
Up Next
The Maroon & White are set for a 10 a.m. CT tee time Tuesday for round two of The Ally.
