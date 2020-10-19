Advertisement

Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

Amber Park (+3) was nearly flawless on the front nine, paring eight holes. The Allen, Texas, native finished with a team-high 14 holes par-or-better.

Brooke Tyree (+3) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (+5) tied for the team-best in birdies with two. The duo is tied for 39th and 54th, respectively.

Makenzie Niblett (+7) stands tied for 61st, and Ellie Szeryk (+15) rounds out the group, tied for 74th.

Florida (-8) leads second-place Auburn (-5) by three strokes. Ole Miss (-4), South Carolina (-1), and LSU (E) round out the top five.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

PlaceTeamR1
14Texas A&M306
T39Amber Park75
T39Brooke Tyree75
T54Blanca Fernández García-Poggio77
T61Makenzie Niblett79
T74Ellie Szeryk87

Up Next

The Maroon & White are set for a 10 a.m. CT tee time Tuesday for round two of The Ally.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.

Latest News

Sports

Baseball Starts Maroon & White World Series Wednesday, Open to the Public

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Baseball’s fall practice session wraps up this week with the annual Maroon & White World Series from October 21-23. The scrimmages will be open to the public with free admission.

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week 8. A&M Consolidated stays at 3, and undefeated Normangee makes the cut for the first time this year. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

Sports

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 28-14 road win at Mississippi State, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Career Performances Lift Aggies to Weekend Sweep of LSU

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Aggie Recap: Mississippi State

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday, head coach Jimbo Fisher said his defense played an outstanding football game.

Sports

Career Performances Lift Aggies to Weekend Sweep of LSU

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The No. 8 Texas A&M Volleyball team fought off the LSU Tigers in five sets (23-25, 25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 15-10) on Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies improve to 2-0 overall, while the Tigers fall to 0-2.

Sports

Townsend Leads Women’s Tennis to a Five-Win Day Three at the Texas A&M Fall Invite

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M women’s tennis completed the Texas A&M Fall Invite with five wins on Sunday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Four Aggies earned singles wins and one A&M doubles team secured a victory on the final day of tournament play.

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 6

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, led by Ryan Tannehill’s comeback victory to remain unbeaten.