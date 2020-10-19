Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

Amber Park (+3) was nearly flawless on the front nine, paring eight holes. The Allen, Texas, native finished with a team-high 14 holes par-or-better.

Brooke Tyree (+3) and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (+5) tied for the team-best in birdies with two. The duo is tied for 39th and 54th, respectively.

Makenzie Niblett (+7) stands tied for 61st, and Ellie Szeryk (+15) rounds out the group, tied for 74th.

Florida (-8) leads second-place Auburn (-5) by three strokes. Ole Miss (-4), South Carolina (-1), and LSU (E) round out the top five.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

Place Team R1 14 Texas A&M 306 T39 Amber Park 75 T39 Brooke Tyree 75 T54 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 77 T61 Makenzie Niblett 79 T74 Ellie Szeryk 87

Up Next

The Maroon & White are set for a 10 a.m. CT tee time Tuesday for round two of The Ally.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M Women’s Golf, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @aggiewomensgolf (Twitter), @aggiewomensgolf (Instagram) and @AggieWomensGolf (Facebook) or visit the official home Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.