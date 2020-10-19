Your Vote Counts: College Station Place 3 Linda Harvell and Dell Seiter

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents will have a choice between an experienced councilwoman and a newcomer when electing someone for place three on the city council. College Station native Linda Harvell is vying for her second full term on College Station’s City Council.

She prides herself on being a neighborhood advocate and understanding the needs of builders and realtors.

"It’s a very healthy balance I think because everybody has pretty much the same goal: smart growth and taking care of our neighborhood,” Harvell said.

Harvell was instrumental in implementing short term rental regulations, even though there’s been some confusion about how they impact residents.

"It’s not costing the homeowner anything, it’s not costing the investor anything, it’s not going to make their property tax go up, and it’s not a violation of their property rights. It is a matter of taking care of your guests,” Harvell clarified.

Harvell is facing Dell Seiter. He’s called College Station home for more than 30 years.

"We have big city amenities and small town values, and I love that we’ve been able to maintain that thus far,” Seiter said.

Seiter is a veteran and works as a mortgage banker. He says this is his chance to bring a fresh set of eyes to the council.

“We have to play chess and not checkers,” said Seiter. "It’s not about one move, it’s about the long move and the long game and how we benefit as a city. The communities around us are growing and if we’re not cautious, we’re going to give up opportunity when we should be welcoming everyone around us to be part of our success.”

Seiter wants to help the city recover from impacts of the pandemic.

"It’s about managing a city budget, being responsible with our money. During the current environment right now, we’re hearing data from a national level that says maybe 30-40 percent won’t go back to a normal office environment,” Seiter said.

If Harvell is elected to council again, this will be her last due to term limits.

Early voting is underway and election day in Nov. 3.

