Your Vote Counts: Two longtime College Station residents want to serve on Place 1 of City Council

Both of the people running for Place 1 have lived in College Station for decades and make volunteerism part of their contributions to the community."

Bob Brick is seeking a second term of office. He was a long-time faculty member at Blinn College and Texas A&M where he’s currently a research scientist.

“I believe that the greatest challenge facing the city at the moment is the financial crisis brought upon the whole community by the COVID disease," said Brick, Ph.D.

He said he plans to draw on his previous experience on council if elected again.

“We have some difficult financial times ahead of us. The city has been I think very good in terms of presenting a budget this year which cut down several million dollars from the previously scheduled budget or this part of the year. And for next year we’ve cut more than $30 million out of the budget to save where we can and we’ve done so without dipping into our reserve funds so that leave the reserve fund available to carry us forward," said Brick.

Jason Cornelius is also seeking the seat. He grew in College Station and played basketball at Texas A&M. He works as a small business and consumer lender.

“I’m excited to be a part of this process and looking forward to continuing to serve the City of College Station and our Brazos Valley community," said Cornelius.

”He also sees city finances as a top issue during the pandemic.

“I definitely want to be able to continue to look at the economic recovery for both the city and our community right now. Continue to look at the strategic growth of the City of College Station and also having a business environment that fosters growth for our local businesses as well," said Cornelius.

The winners of this race will have only a two-year term. It’s all part of the city’s plan to eventually get all city council seats to a four-year term.

