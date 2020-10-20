Another COVID-19 death, Brazos County Health District confirms 64 total deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 20 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 612 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, a female in their 80s passed away at home. There have been 64 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,661 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

60 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 999 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 187 active probable cases and there have been 812 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,337. There have been 84,183 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 75 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 58 percent.

Currently, there are 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 3 507 Brazos 612 7,337 Burleson 73 420 Grimes 65 1,152 Houston 11 398 Lee 9 235 Leon 67 319 Madison 16 742 Milam 8 539 Montgomery 2,030 12,991 Robertson 84 402 San Jacinto 9 235 Trinity 3 201 Walker 772 4,485 Waller 77 966 Washington 52 692

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 594 staffed hospital beds with 154 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 3 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 507 total cases and 495 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 73 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 420 total cases, and 341 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 65 active cases. There have been 1,152 total cases, 1,052 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 398 total cases of COVID-19. There are 11 active cases and 376 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 9 active cases. The county has a total of 235 cases, with 212 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 67 active cases. The county has 319 total cases, with 242 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Madison County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 742 cases with 720 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 539 total cases and 524 recovered cases. There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,030 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 12,991 total cases and 8,403 recovered cases. There are currently 37 people hospitalized, and there have been 144 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 84 active COVID-19 cases, with 402 total cases. Currently, 314 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 235 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 3 active case of COVID-19. The county has 201 total cases with 191 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,485 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 772 cases are active in the community and 1,711 are recovered community cases. 2,002 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 77 active cases of COVID-19. There are 966 total cases and 889 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 692 total cases with 592 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 10 new cases and 149 active cases on Oct. 17.

Currently, the university has reported 1,821 positive cases, 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 19, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 82,930 active cases and 729,762 recoveries. There have been 828,527 total cases reported and 2,384,043 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,022 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 154,367 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 19 at 4:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

