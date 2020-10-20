Advertisement

Brazos County absentee ballots must be mailed or returned in person

No drop box in Brazos County
Voters return absentee ballot in Brazos County
Voters return absentee ballot in Brazos County(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re a Brazos County voter that requested an absentee ballot you might have discovered that there’s no actual drop off box for you ballot.

According to Trudy Hancock with the Brazos County Elections Administration all ballots must be returned in person during business hours.

“You can only deliver your ballot during hours but we’ll be open next weekend for extended hours, our office hours will be the same hours as the early voting hours, so we’ll be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. all next week” said Hancock.

When dropping off your ballot you must also show ID and sign a roster showing that you returned the ballot. Only the person who requested the ballot can return the ballot and the name on the envelope must match the name on your ID.

Election officials also want to remind voters who requested an absentee ballot and decided to vote in person that they must surrender their absentee ballot when coming to vote. To find out more on early voting procedures and candidates check out our Your Vote Counts 2020: General Election voting guide.

Early voting continues until Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.

