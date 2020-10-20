Advertisement

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra excited to participate in Brazos Valley Gives

By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is one of more than 100 nonprofit organizations participating in Brazos Valley Gives this month, and the group is eager to be part of a community-wide effort to make the region a better place.

Brazos Valley Gives is an initiative of the Community Foundation of Brazos Valley and brings the region together as one community during the month of October to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits across the seven counties in Brazos Valley. Their annual 18-hour giving day is set for October 27.

“One of the things that we’re so excited to be able to do, and why we hope that people will continue to donate to us, is we do so many things that are family-oriented, like children’s concerts and symphony goes to schools,” BVSO Executive Director Mary Koeninger said. “This is an opportunity for us to give back to the Brazos Valley as well.”

Along with providing concerts geared toward the whole family, Koeninger says the BVSO also brings a lot of business to town.

“One thing that people usually don’t think about is what we do for the economic development of this community," said Koeninger. “Now, of all times, we need people to come here and stay in our hotels and eat in our restaurants, and when the symphony gives a concert, that’s what happens.”

Koeninger says she’s very proud the BVSO is involved in a community-wide activity that positively affects such a wide variety of organizations.

“We just want to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to be a part of the BVSO, and for us to be able to do the things that we love for the Brazos Valley,” Koeninger said.

Last year, Brazos Valley Gives raised over $363,000 benefitting each of the nonprofit organizations that participated, according to their website. If you’d like to donate to one of them this year, you can do so by clicking here.

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra excited to participate in Brazos Valley Gives

