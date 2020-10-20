Advertisement

Casas Earns SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas' record-breaking start to the 2020-21 season earned him SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday. This is the second time in his career he has garnered the weekly accolade.  

Casas broke two school records and notched an A cut time in all four events he competed in throughout the two-day First Chance Invite at Jamail Texas Swim Center. Casas highlighted day one of the event with a school-record breaking performance in the 100 Back with a time of 44.40. He also led the Aggies with a second-place finish in the 400 IM with a time of 3:38.22. 

The McAllen, Texas native added a pair of first-place finishes on the final day of competition, demolishing his own school record and recording the fourth-fastest time in the history of the 200 Back with a time of 1:36.54. Casas also earned a first-place finish with a time of 1:40.52 in the 200 IM. 

The Aggies will return to action on Oct. 30, as they head back to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, announced Tuesday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive week after his stellar performance in Saturday’s 28-17 victory at Mississippi State, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Sports

Texas A&M Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The second season of the Buzz Williams era at Texas A&M features an exciting, but abbreviated non-conference slate highlighted by one of the most challenging tournaments, four home games and a neutral site contest in Fort Worth.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 8

Updated: 21 hours ago
A&M Consolidated, Franklin, Normangee, and Calvert are all ranked

Latest News

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 28-14 road win at Mississippi State, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

Sports

Baseball Starts Maroon & White World Series Wednesday, Open to the Public

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Baseball’s fall practice session wraps up this week with the annual Maroon & White World Series from October 21-23. The scrimmages will be open to the public with free admission.

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.