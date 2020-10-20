Casas Earns SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas' record-breaking start to the 2020-21 season earned him SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday. This is the second time in his career he has garnered the weekly accolade.

Casas broke two school records and notched an A cut time in all four events he competed in throughout the two-day First Chance Invite at Jamail Texas Swim Center. Casas highlighted day one of the event with a school-record breaking performance in the 100 Back with a time of 44.40. He also led the Aggies with a second-place finish in the 400 IM with a time of 3:38.22.

The McAllen, Texas native added a pair of first-place finishes on the final day of competition, demolishing his own school record and recording the fourth-fastest time in the history of the 200 Back with a time of 1:36.54. Casas also earned a first-place finish with a time of 1:40.52 in the 200 IM.

The Aggies will return to action on Oct. 30, as they head back to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns at the Jamail Texas Swim Center.