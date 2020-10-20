COVID in Context: See which states have increasing cases, virus-related deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The expected fall surge is here, according to the experts--and the data.

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, with two-thirds of states seeing increasing case numbers.

Every Monday, Reuters updates which states are seeing increasing case numbers and death numbers.

States highlighted in green have seen increasing cases for the past two weeks:

States in green have seen increasing COVID-19 cases for two weeks. (KBTX)

States highlighted in blue have seen increasing COVID-related deaths for the past two weeks:

States highlighted in blue have seen increasing COVID-related deaths for the past two weeks. (KBTX)

