Advertisement

Crank up the AC for the rest of the week

By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter just missed the Brazos Valley Monday. Cold front put the brakes on right about at Highway 79 in Milam and Robertson Counties. While part of the state spent the day in the 50s, it was another 90° day locally. With that front in the area, a few showers to a stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out through 7-10pm. Overall odds are low but a couple of us may hear a few non-severe rumbles before bed. Patchy fog and overcast skies are in the works Tuesday morning. A 70°+ start turns into an upper 80° and low 90° day tomorrow with only a small shot at rain. Copy & paste that late summer feel through the rest of the week.

A quick shot of fall air is scheduled to arrive late Friday. A north wind to start the weekend means a cool, upper 50° start with a sunny upper 70° finish Saturday. Warmer air quickly returns again Sunday but there may be a big chill lurking. While we will need to work out the timing and caliber of an early-week cold front, the final days of October may end much, much colder. It is a forecast that gardeners will want to keep an eye on as the growing season may be cut short by about a month this year...

Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun with a 20% chance for showers. High: 88. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

...That summertime sadness

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Briefly tapping into some cooler air, but this week is warm

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Tricky cold front arrives Monday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Looking for fall?

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Soak it up while you can

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fall is here!.... For a bit

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Cold front is here!

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Weather Roller Coaster goes on some steep ups and downs

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Summer tomorrow, fall Friday, spring by Saturday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

What goes up, must come down

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.