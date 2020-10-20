Crank up the AC for the rest of the week

Winter just missed the Brazos Valley Monday. Cold front put the brakes on right about at Highway 79 in Milam and Robertson Counties. While part of the state spent the day in the 50s, it was another 90° day locally. With that front in the area, a few showers to a stray thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out through 7-10pm. Overall odds are low but a couple of us may hear a few non-severe rumbles before bed. Patchy fog and overcast skies are in the works Tuesday morning. A 70°+ start turns into an upper 80° and low 90° day tomorrow with only a small shot at rain. Copy & paste that late summer feel through the rest of the week.

A quick shot of fall air is scheduled to arrive late Friday. A north wind to start the weekend means a cool, upper 50° start with a sunny upper 70° finish Saturday. Warmer air quickly returns again Sunday but there may be a big chill lurking. While we will need to work out the timing and caliber of an early-week cold front, the final days of October may end much, much colder. It is a forecast that gardeners will want to keep an eye on as the growing season may be cut short by about a month this year...

Tuesday: Morning clouds, afternoon sun with a 20% chance for showers. High: 88. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 87. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

