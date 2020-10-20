CSPD crash reconstruction closing Wellborn Rd.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is alerting everyone that on Oct. 21, from 3 a.m. until mid-to-late morning, all lanes of Wellborn will be closed.

According to a tweet from CSPD, northbound Wellborn traffic will be diverted east onto Deacon Drive. Southbound Wellborn traffic will be diverted onto FM 2818 and the 2818 ramp for southbound Wellborn will be closed. All eastbound Cain Road traffic will be diverted south onto Old Wellborn and Jones Crossing traffic will go north.

Wellborn Road (FM 2154) will be CLOSED b/w Deacon & Harvey Mitchell (FM 2818) on Wednesday, October 21 from 3 a.m. until mid-to-late morning. All lanes of Wellborn will be closed. Please plan morning commutes accordingly! pic.twitter.com/DJIMYoc09c — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 20, 2020

These lanes will be closed so CSPD can facilitate a crash reconstruction as part of a continuing Intoxication Assault investigation.

According to CSPD, on Sunday, Oct. 18, at about 3 a.m. a car was southbound on Wellborn Road when it crashed into the back of a southbound SUV. The impact caused the SUV to roll over, ejecting a passenger who was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the car was arrested for Intoxication Assault.

The SUV’s driver and another passenger were not injured, but the ejected passenger suffered “incapacitating injuries,” according to CSPD. All three were taken to local hospitals.

CSPD found that the car’s driver was intoxicated. College Station resident David Andrew Hammond, 31, was arrested for Intoxication Assault.

On Sunday, October 18, at about 3 a.m. a car was southbound on Wellborn Road when it crashed into the back of a southbound SUV. The impact caused the SUV to roll over, ejecting an unrestrained passenger. The driver of the car was arrested for Intoxication Assault. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 20, 2020

CSPD hopes to have some northbound lanes open in time for rush hour traffic, but can not guarantee they will be. They are asking drivers to plan their morning commutes accordingly.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.