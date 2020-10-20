Face mask art on display in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - New artwork that looks at life during the pandemic is on display in College Station. The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has a new Mask-eriece display in their front lobby.

The council asked artists to make masks of art and had about 25 artists respond. The display will be in their lobby until Nov. 14, before they go on tour to several community galleries.

“And I thought what was really neat about this is you know with the pandemic what do people really think," said Sheree Voegner, The Arts Council Executive Director. “What have people really been doing and at the time we saw all kinds of people creating different stuff on social media so we thought why not have a contest? And I’m really super pleased with all the results that we got.”

They are located at 4810 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station.

Two of the creations came from as far away as Japan and The Philippines.

