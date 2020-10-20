Fall scheduled to return late Friday

The warmth drags on. Another upper 80 & low 90° day Tuesday will be repeated again Wednesday. Clouds increase through the overnight hours to bring a gloomy, overcast start to the day once again. If you are trying to get out and catch the sights from tonight’s Orionid Meteor Shower, that increased cloud cover will likely hinder the best viewing 90 minutes to 2 hours ahead of sunrise. The week remains warm -- mornings around 70° and afternoons in the upper 80s are the trend through Friday.

We have eyes on two cold fronts for the Brazos Valley. The first is slated to slip across the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon and evening. That brings seasonable air -- Saturday kicks off in the cooler 50s with afternoon highs rebounding to the upper 70s. Warmer, humid air surges back in Sunday as highs are pushed back closer to 90°. The next cold front is still experimental but could bring the first cold snap of the season by Monday. What we need to work on between now and then: the timing of the front, the caliber of the colder air behind it, and what kind of rain chance is involved. For now, the biggest concern may be those with fall gardens: this will be a forecast you will want to pay extra attention to.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy sunrise fog. Low: 70. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.