Advertisement

Look up! Here are the cosmic sights you can see in the Brazos Valley sky this week

Bright stars, meteor showers, and a couple planets hanging out all visible in the night sky
The Orionid Meteor Shower and other cosmic sights will be visible in the Brazos Valley sky this week.
The Orionid Meteor Shower and other cosmic sights will be visible in the Brazos Valley sky this week.(WABI)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The late October sky is putting on a show this week! Here are the highlights and when they will be visible as you crane your neck skyward:

  • MONDAY, OCTOBER 19TH: Look for the bright star Antares low in the southeast, about 5° below the waxing crescent moon. It is the brightest start in the constellation Scorpius and the 15th brightest in the sky! The reddish color makes it known as the “heart of the scorpion” and is sometimes confused for Mars. (Mars, by the way, is much higher in the east-southeast and much brighter)
  • TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20TH: The Orionid Meteor Shower peaks overnight. The moon’s light debris should not be much of an issue with it only being illuminated 23%. This is a medium shower that occasionally strengthens, but that is not something forecasted this year. Around 10 meteors per hour are expected for most observers in rual locations. The best view occurs once the radiant point, just up and to the left of Orion’s raised arm, has risen. Ideal time: 90 minutes to two hours before sunrise, as Earth rotates into the debris left by Comet Halley, which produces the meteors.
  • THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22ND: Saturn, Jupiter, and the (nearly) first-quarter moon will form a right triangle in the southwest sky after sunset.
  • FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23RD: A first-quarter moon will hang over the Brazos Valley

Clouds and morning fog may hinder viewing the Orionid Meteor Shower pre-sunrise Wednesday morning. While not the ideal time, observers may want to step out closer to midnight to try and catch a few zipping across the sky.

GET A GOOD PICTURE OF THE NIGHT SKY? FEEL FREE TO UPLOAD AND SHARE THEM HERE.

By the way, a spooky, scare BLUE MOON is expected to rise over the Brazos Valley on Halloween. It is the second full moon to occur in October this year (the first rising on October 1st). It is known as the Hunter Moon. Given the circumstances, you may need to be on the lookout for werewolves, too.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Your Vote Counts: College Station Place 3 Linda Harvell and Dell Seiter

Updated: 1 hour ago
College Station residents will have a choice between an experienced councilwoman and a newcomer when electing someone for place three on the city council.

News

Brookshire Brothers Caldwell location launching curbside and delivery services

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting Monday, Oct. 26 shoppers can log online to order groceries.

News

College Station small businesses still struggling during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Pie In The Sky is the latest local business to announce they are closing.

News

Caldwell man arrested after breaking into couple's home

Updated: 1 hour ago
The couple was on their honeymoon.

Latest News

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 10/19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Caldwell man arrested after breaking into couple’s home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
A Caldwell couple is pressing charges after a many broke into their home and stayed there while they were on their honeymoon.

News

Brookshire Brothers Caldwell location launching curbside and delivery services

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Curbside and delivery services are coming to Brookshire Brothers in Caldwell.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 10/17

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Smoking material likely the cause of Sunday apartment fire in College Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Nobody was injured but the residents of that apartment and a family of five in a neighboring apartment were displaced.

Local

Hempstead couple dies in weekend crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Hempstead couple dies in weekend crash