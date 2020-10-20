Advertisement

Man suspected of setting fires at multiple Northgate businesses arrested

The fire happened Oct. 9.
Randall Haney Summers
Randall Haney Summers(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The man College Station Fire Department fire investigators believe is responsible for setting fires in the 300 block of Church Street is in jail. Randall Haney Summers was booked into the Brazos County Jail Tuesday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct 9, CSFD responded to a report of visible smoke and flames at BBQ 13-0 and Rough Draught Whiskey Bar.

According to CSFD, firefighters on the scene recognized the fire’s “suspicious nature” and called for investigators from CSFD’s Fire Marshal Division.

With the help of College Station Community Services, CSFD investigators obtained video evidence of the event and were granted a search warrant and then an arrest warrant.

Brazos County Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 Constable Offices, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, and CSFD Tactical Medics assisted in serving the search warrants.

To read the original story about the fire, click here.

