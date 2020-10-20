Advertisement

Olivieri Earns Her Second Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week Honor

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Aggies' standout freshman Barbara Olivieri earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week for the second time, the outlet announced Tuesday.

With their match against Mississippi State deadlocked at 0-0, Olivieri put the Aggies in control with two goals in a span of 2:43 to give Texas A&M the 2-0 lead in the 37th minute. It marked the fourth consecutive game the rookie tallied a point and it gave her three goals in the last two matches.

The Katy, Texas, product has eight points on the season with three goals goal and two assists. She was the lone SEC player to register multiple goals in a match for the week. In addition to being named to the TDS Women’s Team of the Week last Tuesday, Olivieri has earned SEC Freshman of the Week recognition each of the last two Mondays.

Texas A&M is 3-1-0 on the season. The Maroon & White returns to action Friday when they travel to Knoxville for a 6 p.m. contest against the Tennessee Volunteers.

