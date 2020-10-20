Advertisement

“Pumpkin Festival” is in full swing at The Oil Ranch

Oil Ranch goat
Oil Ranch goat(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOCKLEY, Texas (KBTX) - Just an hour away from BCS sits the Oil Ranch where they are celebrating fall with the “Pumpkin Festival,” which includes pumpkins, train rides, learning about agriculture, and more!

During the festival, Oil Ranch is decorated all for fall with countless lifesize scarecrows and pumpkins.

In the pumpkin patch, Oil Ranch is giving a free pumpkin to each child during the festival according to Lynn Brunson, co-owner of the Oil Ranch. Larger pumpkins are also available for purchase. Brunson says the pumpkin patch is a great spot for photo-fall ops, too.

Beyond the pumpkins, Oil Ranch focuses on agriculture education.

“We do all kinds of educational things that teach kids life science for real,” said Lynn Brunson.

Some of the ways they do that is through hands-on learning with various animals from dairy cattle to baby chicks to goats to horses.

The ranch is 56 acres and features tons of different activities like train rides, paddle boats, hayrides, pony rides, and more.

“We have so many things you can do with your kids to enjoy the day,” says Lynn Brunson.

“What separates us from the rest of them is you can be right there, everything from milking a cow to feeding the cows to playing with the goats and seeing the chickens and the bunnies and all the cool animals,” said Michael Brunson, co-owner of the Oil Ranch.

Lynn Brunson says the spaciousness of the park is one of the things they get the most compliments about from guests.

Click here to see a full list of activities featured at Oil Ranch.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, and a ticket covers all admission and activities except for concessions, mining, souvenirs, and paintball shooting.

Oil Ranch is open Fridays 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturdays: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The ranch is located at 23501 Macedonia Road in Hockley.

