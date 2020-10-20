Surge of early voters in Brazos County show historically high turnout

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Tuesday we’re a little over one week into early voting in Brazos County. According to Trudy Hancock with the Brazos County Elections Administration early voting numbers are already double compared to the 2016 presidential election.

“We’re already at almost 20 percent of our voting population so we’re talking just six days in, seven days in, so we’ll have an historically high turnout," said Hancock.

Hancock says that around 7,000 ballots were mailed out for this years election. This compares to the 3,500 that were mailed out during the 2016 presidential election. As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, over 26,000 of the 124,620 registered Brazos County residents have voted early in-person.

The Brazos County Election Administration says that there have been no major issues reported at any of the polling locations.

Early voting continues until Oct. 30

Election Day is Nov. 3.

