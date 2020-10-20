Advertisement

Surge of early voters in Brazos County show historically high turnout

Brazos County Election Administration Office
Brazos County Election Administration Office(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Tuesday we’re a little over one week into early voting in Brazos County. According to Trudy Hancock with the Brazos County Elections Administration early voting numbers are already double compared to the 2016 presidential election.

“We’re already at almost 20 percent of our voting population so we’re talking just six days in, seven days in, so we’ll have an historically high turnout," said Hancock.

Hancock says that around 7,000 ballots were mailed out for this years election. This compares to the 3,500 that were mailed out during the 2016 presidential election. As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, over 26,000 of the 124,620 registered Brazos County residents have voted early in-person.

The Brazos County Election Administration says that there have been no major issues reported at any of the polling locations.

Early voting continues until Oct. 30

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Face mask art on display in College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Face mask art is on display.

State

Murdered Fort Hood soldier died “in the line of duty,” Army says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Murdered Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen died “in the line of duty,” an Army investigation has concluded.

Local

Welsh Ave. shut down due to major crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
CSPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

News

“Pumpkin Festival” is in full swing at The Oil Ranch

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Enjoy everything from pumpkins to milking cows during the "Pumpkin Festival."

Latest News

Local

Man suspected of setting fires at multiple Northgate businesses arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Randall Haney Summers was booked into the Brazos County Jail Tuesday morning.

Local

CSPD crash reconstruction closing Wellborn Rd.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
On Oct. 21, from 3 a.m. until mid-to-late morning, all lanes of Wellborn will be closed.

News

COVID in Context: See which states have increasing cases, virus-related deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, with two-thirds of states seeing increasing case numbers.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 20

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Another COVID-19 death, Brazos County Health District confirms 64 total deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra excited to participate in Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is one of more than 100 nonprofit organizations participating in Brazos Valley Gives this month, and the group is eager to be part of a community-wide effort to make the region a better place.