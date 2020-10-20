Texas A&M Announces Non-Conference Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The second season of the Buzz Williams era at Texas A&M features an exciting, but abbreviated non-conference slate highlighted by one of the most challenging tournaments, four home games and a neutral site contest in Fort Worth.

As previously announced, the Aggies open the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Maroon & White begin the event against West Virginia on Nov. 25 and face either Memphis or Ohio State in the second round on Nov. 26. The third game pits Texas A&M against Creighton, Dayton, Utah or Wichita State.

On Dec. 2, the Aggies welcome Tarleton State and head coach Billy Gillespie for the home opener at Reed Arena. Gillespie served as Texas A&M’s head coach from 2004-07 and made three postseason (2 NCAA, 1 NIT) appearances including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2007. Williams served as an assistant for Gillespie at A&M from 2004-06.

Texas A&M squares off against UTRGV on Dec. 6 at Reed Arena before a neutral site matchup against TCU at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 12. The game marks the second time the Aggies will have played at the state-of-the-art arena and the first matchup against TCU since 1996.

The Maroon & White return to Reed Arena with games against Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 15 and Wofford on Dec. 21.

Texas A&M participates in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30 with the Aggies' opponent being named at a later date.

Conference play begins either Dec. 29 or Dec. 30, and along with times and TV designations, will be announced later.

Reed Arena will be at a reduced and distanced capacity for the 2020-21 season.

2020-21 Texas A&M Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location

11/25-27 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Sioux Falls, S.D.

12/2 Tarleton State Reed Arena

12/6 UTRGV Reed Arena

12/12 vs. TCU Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

12/15 Southeastern Louisiana Reed Arena

12/21 Wofford Reed Arena

1/30 SEC/Big 12 Challenge TBD