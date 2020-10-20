Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, announced Tuesday.

Tuesday’s watch list is the fifth of the season for Mond as the senior quarterback is on the shortlist for the O’Brien, Wuerffel, Maxwell and Manning awards.

The San Antonio native became Texas A&M’s all-time passing yardage leader after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns in A&M’s win over No. 4 Florida. After topping Mississippi State, Mond improved to 25-13 for his career as a starter, which ties him with Kevin Murray (1983-86, 25-6-1) and David Walker (1973-74, 76-77, 25-9) for second on A&M’s all-time wins list. The right-hander is on pace to become A&M’s all-time leader in total offense and passing touchdowns after claiming the top spot in completions, attempts and passing yards this season.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and A. O. Smith. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum

Unitas Golden Arm Award: Kellen Mond