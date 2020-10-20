Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, announced Tuesday.

Tuesday’s watch list is the fifth of the season for Mond as the senior quarterback is on the shortlist for the O’Brien, Wuerffel, Maxwell and Manning awards.

The San Antonio native became Texas A&M’s all-time passing yardage leader after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns in A&M’s win over No. 4 Florida. After topping Mississippi State, Mond improved to 25-13 for his career as a starter, which ties him with Kevin Murray (1983-86, 25-6-1) and David Walker (1973-74, 76-77, 25-9) for second on A&M’s all-time wins list. The right-hander is on pace to become A&M’s all-time leader in total offense and passing touchdowns after claiming the top spot in completions, attempts and passing yards this season.

The Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the top upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and A. O. Smith. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Golden Arm Award Selection Committee, a group of prominent football journalists, former coaches and players, general managers, commentators, announcers, and other former award recipients.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum

Unitas Golden Arm Award: Kellen Mond

Latest News

Sports

Casas Earns SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas' record-breaking start to the 2020-21 season earned him SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday. This is the second time in his career he has garnered the weekly accolade.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive week after his stellar performance in Saturday’s 28-17 victory at Mississippi State, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Sports

Texas A&M Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The second season of the Buzz Williams era at Texas A&M features an exciting, but abbreviated non-conference slate highlighted by one of the most challenging tournaments, four home games and a neutral site contest in Fort Worth.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 8

Updated: 21 hours ago
A&M Consolidated, Franklin, Normangee, and Calvert are all ranked

Latest News

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 21 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 28-14 road win at Mississippi State, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

Sports

Baseball Starts Maroon & White World Series Wednesday, Open to the Public

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Baseball’s fall practice session wraps up this week with the annual Maroon & White World Series from October 21-23. The scrimmages will be open to the public with free admission.

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.