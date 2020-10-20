Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Spiller Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas – Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive week after his stellar performance in Saturday’s 28-17 victory at Mississippi State, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Against the Bulldogs, the sophomore running back rushed 18 times for 114 yards and reached the end zone twice. The multi-score game was the fourth of Spiller’s career as he crossed the century mark on the ground for the eighth time in the Maroon & White and third time this season.

For the year, the Spring, Texas native is second in the Southeastern Conference and 12th nationally in rushing at 107.5 yards per game. According to Pro Football Focus, a league-leading 310 of Spiller’s 430 yards rushing this season have been after contact.

Spiller and his teammates are idle this weekend before hosting a Halloween affair with the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The second season of the Buzz Williams era at Texas A&M features an exciting, but abbreviated non-conference slate highlighted by one of the most challenging tournaments, four home games and a neutral site contest in Fort Worth.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 8

Updated: 19 hours ago
A&M Consolidated, Franklin, Normangee, and Calvert are all ranked

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 28-14 road win at Mississippi State, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.

Sports

Baseball Starts Maroon & White World Series Wednesday, Open to the Public

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Baseball’s fall practice session wraps up this week with the annual Maroon & White World Series from October 21-23. The scrimmages will be open to the public with free admission.

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 8

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after week 8. A&M Consolidated stays at 3, and undefeated Normangee makes the cut for the first time this year. Here are the top-ten rankings for each classification:

Sports

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.