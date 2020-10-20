Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Peyton Smith

Peyton Smith was recently announced as the 2020 Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Texas Star scholarship winner.
Peyton Smith was recently announced as the 2020 Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Texas Star scholarship winner.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Peyton Smith was recently named the 2020 winner of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Texas Star Scholarship.

The annual award is set to help finance Smith’s future ambitions to attend Texas A&M.

She is currently a junior attending College Station High School. But she plans on majoring in either agricultural business or marketing when she graduates from CSHS in 2022.

