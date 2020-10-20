Treat of the Day: Peyton Smith

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Peyton Smith was recently named the 2020 winner of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Texas Star Scholarship.

The annual award is set to help finance Smith’s future ambitions to attend Texas A&M.

She is currently a junior attending College Station High School. But she plans on majoring in either agricultural business or marketing when she graduates from CSHS in 2022.

