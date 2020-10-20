Victim released from hospital after being shot Friday at Hensel Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University Police are working their investigation on a shooting that happened Friday night. They are building a case to present to a grand jury.

A 24-year-old victim who was shot twice is recovering and is out of the hospital after they were hit by gunfire at Hensel Park.

Joshua Wynn was taken into custody Friday without incident. He’s a Texas A&M Graduate Student.

Brazos County Precinct 3 Chief Deputy Constable Calder Lively’s vehicle was driven away without a door from College Station Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

His patrol car is part of the investigation after he was shot at.

“Chief Deputy Lively is doing wonderful and the situation, it is a scary situation when somebody physically takes shots at you but he’s doing outstanding. He’s on light duty right now and we hope to have him back in the office really quickly," said Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram.

He said his chief deputy’s training helped him handle the situation and take Joshua Wynn into custody without incident.

”As it evolved he showed extreme understanding of what the situation was so absolutely, his awareness and mannerism in which he handled it was outstanding," Ingram said.

Ingram is concerned about Wynn posting a $50,000 bond Saturday.

“The judge that set the bond. That’s within their rights and so those are just more of the discussion of maybe how those particular bonds are set," said Ingram.

Texas A&M University Police are still investigating the motive for the initial shooting.

“That is still unknown at this time. It is still an ongoing investigation and that has yet to be seen," said Officer Josh Deleon with Texas A&M University Police.

“We have people that are trained and that training really showed because we were able to address the situation as it evolved and it was handled in a manner in which it needed to be handled," said Ingram.

Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez said Tuesday afternoon she thought the bond was appropriate based on the facts she was given. Vasquez said bond amounts aren’t meant to be punitive but to secure an appearance in court.

