Your Vote Counts: College Station City Council Place 5 race heats up

John Nichols, Craig Regan, and Brian Alg are all running for College Station City Council Place 5.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three local residents are working for your vote this election to represent College Station City Council Place 5.

John Nichols, Craig Regan, and Brian Alg all say that working on the post-COVID-19 economy is the main driving factor for their campaign.

Nichols currently sits on the council and is running as the incumbent. Nichols has been serving the College Station community for years on council, as a part of the Parks Board, and was on the Planning & Zoning Commission for College Station for six years. Nichols believes his experience and deep knowledge of the College Station budget makes him right for the job.

If re-elected, Nichols says he plans to keep pursuing working towards a better budget, and building more relationships with businesses in the city.

“With a second term, I would hit the ground running and I will continue to pursue the priority setting and budget oversight that I have established myself in in the past,” said Nichols.

Craig Regan, a Navy veteran and former announcer for the Brazos Valley Bombers says that his experience in small business will be helpful in bringing the city back together financially after the pandemic.

Another big piece of Regan’s campaign is working specifically on the city debt and the quality of life for all residents within the growing city.

“We need to make sure that while the fiscal position, where our bond rating might be high, we are still economically stable and we are providing a high quality of life for not just our six-figure residents but also for our minimum wage residents,” said Regan. “Because 15 percent of College Station is below the poverty line, excluding students.”

Regan says he also wants to dive into offering more options for internet access, an issue that has been echoed in other city councils recently.

Brian Agl is an Aggie and works as a local economist. He believes that College Station is selling itself short and investing money into adult rec leagues and a potential YMCA when instead, he believes that money should go elsewhere.

A big part of Agl’s plan to help the city through the pandemic is by focusing efforts on bringing businesses around the University.

“We should have student housing and businesses that are complementary to universities,” said Alg. "We should be happy to see those come in, and instead, we have a city council that is trying to prevent any kind of sensible development from happening in what should be the center of economic activity and cultural activity.”

Early voting has already begun and will end on Election Day, November, 3.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.