A new BCS business puts a spin on a French classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Croissant Bar takes a French classic, the croissant, and has transformed it into a shareable, flakey, flavorful, loaf.

The mastermind behind the twist on the pastry is Emiliana Balestrini. According to Balestrini, she lived in Singapore for a few years and there is a heavy French influence on the pastries there, so unable to find croissants similar to what she experienced abroad in the BCS area, she began making them herself. Then one night during quarantine after she lost her lab job, the idea hit her to create a croissant loaf and start her own business.

“I started baking, and I haven’t stopped since,” said Balestrini.

For Balestrini it’s a labor of love to create these loaves, quite literally. According to Balestrini, she spends three days making the pastry.

Her croissant loaves come in various flavors like cinnamon sugar, almond, chocolate, plain, and for fall, pumpkin spice.

Not only are the pastries in loaf form, but the idea behind her concept is also that the croissant loaf is very versatile for people to use.

“I wanted to make a product that is not only very family-friendly but useful in many ways," said Balestrini. “So I thought that forming a croissant, making a recipe that was a little more tender, a little bit softer, more pliable and workable, would be good when it came to cooking and versatility.”

You can find her selling the loaves at “The Local," which is a weekly farmers market at 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan on Tuesdays starting at 4:00 p.m.

You can also order the croissants in bulk, six loaves or more, by direct messaging the business here.

