Advertisement

Aggies in 13th Place after Day Two of The Ally

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf moved up one spot to 13th place in round two of The Ally at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday.

“Wish we could see some lower scores, but at least we saw some improvement,” Head Coach Andrea Gaston said. “We had some better scoring today, but we’re still not taking advantage of some birdie opportunities. If we can get a couple players to start strong tomorrow and get some birdies early, then that can really change our momentum.”

Amber Park, Brooke Tyree and Makenzie Niblett all shot a 2-over 74 on day two. Park and Tyree both improved on yesterday’s score by one stroke, while Niblett shaved off five strokes from her first round. As a team, A&M (299) improved by seven strokes from the first day total.

Park and Tyree are tied for 43rd, and Niblett is tied for 55th on the player leaderboard. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 5-over 77 stands tied for 58th.

South Carolina (-8) holds a two-stroke lead over Tennessee (-6). LSU (-4), Ole Miss (-1), and Auburn (+1) round out the top five.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rounds 1/2):

Place Team R1 R2

13 Texas A&M 306 299

T43 Amber Park 75 74

T43 Brooke Tyree 75 74

T55 Makenzie Niblett 79 74

T58 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 77 77

74 Ellie Szeryk 87 81

Up Next

The Maroon & White are set for an 8:30 a.m. CT tee time tomorrow for the final round of The Ally.

Latest News

Sports

Olivieri Earns Her Second Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week Honor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Aggies' standout freshman Barbara Olivieri earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week for the second time, the outlet announced Tuesday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List, announced Tuesday.

Sports

Casas Earns SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas' record-breaking start to the 2020-21 season earned him SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors, the league office announced Tuesday. This is the second time in his career he has garnered the weekly accolade.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Spiller Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors for the second consecutive week after his stellar performance in Saturday’s 28-17 victory at Mississippi State, SPORTyler announced Tuesday morning.

Latest News

Sports

Texas A&M Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The second season of the Buzz Williams era at Texas A&M features an exciting, but abbreviated non-conference slate highlighted by one of the most challenging tournaments, four home games and a neutral site contest in Fort Worth.

Sports

Four Brazos Valley Teams make DCTF rankings after week 8

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
A&M Consolidated, Franklin, Normangee, and Calvert are all ranked

Sports

Talbert Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M’s middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Aggies with 15 blocks in two matches, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Olivieri Repeats as SEC Freshman of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M Soccer’s Barbara Olivieri earned repeat honors as Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy earned Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 28-14 road win at Mississippi State, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Women’s Golf Finishes First Round of The Ally

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf finished the first round of the Ally in 14th place at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Monday.