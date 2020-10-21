Aggies in 13th Place after Day Two of The Ally

WEST POINT, Miss. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf moved up one spot to 13th place in round two of The Ally at the Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday.

“Wish we could see some lower scores, but at least we saw some improvement,” Head Coach Andrea Gaston said. “We had some better scoring today, but we’re still not taking advantage of some birdie opportunities. If we can get a couple players to start strong tomorrow and get some birdies early, then that can really change our momentum.”

Amber Park, Brooke Tyree and Makenzie Niblett all shot a 2-over 74 on day two. Park and Tyree both improved on yesterday’s score by one stroke, while Niblett shaved off five strokes from her first round. As a team, A&M (299) improved by seven strokes from the first day total.

Park and Tyree are tied for 43rd, and Niblett is tied for 55th on the player leaderboard. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 5-over 77 stands tied for 58th.

South Carolina (-8) holds a two-stroke lead over Tennessee (-6). LSU (-4), Ole Miss (-1), and Auburn (+1) round out the top five.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rounds 1/2):

Place Team R1 R2

13 Texas A&M 306 299

T43 Amber Park 75 74

T43 Brooke Tyree 75 74

T55 Makenzie Niblett 79 74

T58 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 77 77

74 Ellie Szeryk 87 81

Up Next

The Maroon & White are set for an 8:30 a.m. CT tee time tomorrow for the final round of The Ally.