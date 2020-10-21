BCHD reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 66 total deaths

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 31 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 574 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a female and male who were in their 70′s and hospitalized. There have been 66 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

6,728 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

26 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,014 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 200 active probable cases and there have been 814 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,368. There have been 85,934 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 67 percent.

Currently, there are 13 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 2 508 Brazos 574 7,368 Burleson 74 421 Grimes 66 1,156 Houston 18 408 Lee 8 235 Leon 67 319 Madison 17 742 Milam 8 539 Montgomery 1,945 13,086 Robertson 84 403 San Jacinto 10 236 Trinity 6 204 Walker 754 4,497 Waller 90 979 Washington 52 693

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 615 staffed hospital beds with 110 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 42 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 2 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 508 total cases and 497 recovered cases and 9 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 74 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 421 total cases, and 341 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 66 active cases. There have been 1,156 total cases, 1,055 recoveries and 35 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 408 total cases of COVID-19. There are 18 active cases and 379 cases are recovered. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 8 active cases. The county has a total of 235 cases, with 213 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 67 active cases. The county has 319 total cases, with 242 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Madison County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 742 cases with 719 recoveries and 6 deaths.

Milam County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 539 total cases and 524 recovered cases. There have been 7 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,945 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,086 total cases and 8,456 recovered cases. There are currently 32 people hospitalized, and there have been 145 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 84 active COVID-19 cases, with 403 total cases. Currently, 315 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 236 cases with 215 recoveries and 11 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active case of COVID-19. The county has 204 total cases with 191 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Walker County has 4,497 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 754 cases are active in the community and 1,745 are recovered community cases. 1,998 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 90 active cases of COVID-19. There are 979 total cases and 889 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 693 total cases with 593 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 17 new cases and 148 active cases on Oct. 18.

Currently, the university has reported 1,821 positive cases, 8.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 20, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 83,973 active cases and 733,758 recoveries. There have been 833,557 total cases reported and 7,444,326 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 17,087 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 154,765 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 20 at 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

