Breast cancer survivor: Don’t delay seeking medical attention when something seems off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States. According to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, a case is diagnosed every two minutes.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, we continue sharing the stories of local breast cancer survivors like Lacreshia Cyrus-Bryant. She tells people to not feel sorry for her when she talks about being a breast cancer survivor.

“You don’t have to feel sorry for me. I’m still here so what are you sorry about? I am just positive about it,” said Cyrus-Bryant.

We met up with her recently while she was at work in Bryan. Cyrus-Bryant says she likes being at work because, “I don’t want to just sit at home and feel sorry for myself.”

The 33-year-old is grateful. She knows things could be different if she’d waited even longer to speak with her doctor when she noticed something that seemed off.

“My breast would always swell up. My right one. But then it would always go down as well so I thought it was just something normal,” she said.

The mother of four says she finally got it checked out when her breast started bleeding and didn’t return to its usual size. After an ultrasound, a biopsy and MRI, she learned there was cancer in that breast.

“She came in and she was like, ‘I just want you to know that that bleeding from your breast, that discharge is not normal.’” said Cyrus-Bryant. “So I was like ma’am, don’t sugar coat. Just tell me what it is. And she was like, ‘well, you do have cancer in your right breast.’”

Lacreshia had a mastectomy.

“They also had to cut under my arm and take like three lymph nodes to make sure that the cancer didn’t spread everywhere else,” said Cyrus-Bryant.

Lacreshia says she takes medication every day to prevent getting cancer in her other breast. She encourages all women to visit their doctor as soon as something doesn’t feel right.

“If you feel something that you don’t think is normal to you, go to the doctor and get it it checked out. Don’t wait and prolong it because mine could have spread if I would have kept waiting,” she said.

