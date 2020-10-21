Bryan takes on Temple Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will be on the road Friday night for a district 12-6A game against Temple. Both teams are 1-0 in district play. The Vikings beat Harker Heights last week 28-21. Temple beat Copperas Cove 55-21. The Vikings’ victory over Harker Heights came after Bryan was forced to miss two games because of COVID-19 issues.

Viking head coach Ross Rogers knows his team will have to play well to move to 2-0 in district play as they go up against a Temple program that Rogers is very familiar with. Rogers said, “I’ve been playing against Temple since I was in the seventh, eighth grade.” Rogers added, “They have physicality. They have speed and they play with a little moxie because they are Temple, one of the storied programs in the state.”

Bryan and Temple are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm Friday at Wildcats Stadium in Temple. The Vikings will return to Merrill Green Stadium October 30 for a homecoming game against Belton.

