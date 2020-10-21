Caldwell sweeps Cameron Yoe on Senior Night

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell volleyball beat Cameron Yoe 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 at the newly finished Hornet Gym on Tuesday night. It was Senior Night for the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Yoe took a 3-0 lead in game one before Caldwell scored three straight to tie it. The set was close throughout when Ja’Kerra Holt had a kill to put the Lady Yoe within 2 at 16-14. But Caldwell finished on a 9-1 run, led by Elizabeth See with back-to-back kills and blocks, to take game one 25-15. The Lady Hornets went on to win the next two sets to complete the sweep.

Caldwell will travel to Lexington this Friday for their final regular season match. Cameron Yoe wraps up the regular season on Friday hosting Florence.

