College Station seeing slightly fewer gun-related crimes in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police tell us crimes involving firearms are slightly down this year compared to last year.

College Station Police said from January 1 to October 20 there have been 113 gun-involved crime reports on file. For the same time period last year, there were 124. They are still working on numbers for the amount of cases involving shootings with injuries.

We’ve also reached out to Bryan Police for gun-related crime data. We’ll keep you posted when they have those numbers for us. So far, BPD estimates there were eight shootings with injury so far this year and seven for 2019.

