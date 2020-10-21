Advertisement

College Station seeing slightly fewer gun-related crimes in 2020

From January 1 to October 20 there have been 113 gun-related crimes reported in College Station.
A look at gun-related crimes in B/CS.
A look at gun-related crimes in B/CS.(MGN Image)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police tell us crimes involving firearms are slightly down this year compared to last year.

College Station Police said from January 1 to October 20 there have been 113 gun-involved crime reports on file. For the same time period last year, there were 124. They are still working on numbers for the amount of cases involving shootings with injuries.

We’ve also reached out to Bryan Police for gun-related crime data. We’ll keep you posted when they have those numbers for us. So far, BPD estimates there were eight shootings with injury so far this year and seven for 2019.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

