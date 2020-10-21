College Station sweeps Paetow 25-12, 25-8, 25-8
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars broke out the brooms against Katy Paetow Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 win over Katy Paetow at Cougar Gym.
Shreya Sunkari led College Station with 7 kills, while Emery Goerig added 6 kills. Macy Nugent led the team in assist with 16.
The Lady Cougars will travel to Magnolia on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm.
