College Station sweeps Paetow 25-12, 25-8, 25-8

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars broke out the brooms against Katy Paetow Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-8 win over Katy Paetow at Cougar Gym.

Shreya Sunkari led College Station with 7 kills, while Emery Goerig added 6 kills. Macy Nugent led the team in assist with 16.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Magnolia on Friday to take on the Lady Bulldogs. First serve is scheduled for 6 pm.

