COVID in Context: Have Brazos County and Texas seen the ‘fall surge’ experts warned about?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Experts have warned of the “fall surge” across the U.S., and they say they are seeing it now as a majority of states are seeing increasing COVID-19 cases in October.

Has the same been true in Brazos County? Data from the Brazos County Health District shows a back-to-school surge as classes began in August and September.

Brazos Co. active case timeline (KBTX)

Texas as a whole did not see the same kind of uptick in September. It remains to be seen whether a later fall surge is coming for the state.

Texas active case timeline (KBTX)

