Dr. Seth Sullivan talks COVID-19 at BCS Chamber of Commerce luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan gave a COVID-19 update Tuesday at a Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

During his presentation, Sullivan gave business leaders a timeline of how far Brazos County has come since the pandemic started.

“I think every once in awhile we need to just reflect, just take a step back and remember in the midst of the fatigue and the burn out and the ongoing struggle that COVID-19 is, to remember how we’ve come together. I think we can find some inspiration in that,” said Dr. Sullivan.

Sullivan says knowing more about the virus has taken Brazos County from a shelter-in-place to hosting events like the luncheon held on Tuesday.

“We’ve made progress. We’ve made progress in what we’ve learned and we know how the virus is transmitted. So in an event like this where we maintain social distancing and we are wearing masks when we can wear masks and we are ensuring that we are looking out for one another, than we’re okay. It’s really when we’re running into the disregard for that,” said Sullivan.

Kona Ice of Bryan owner Lisa Boudiette says their business operation changed just like many others.

“Our business was built on festivals, school fundraisers, things like that and we were no longer in large groups,” said Boudiette. “We began curbside Kona and delivering.”

As case numbers begin to rise again in Texas, Boudiette says there are fears of shutting down again.

“If things close down again, like all businesses, we will be hurting,” said Boudiette.

Sullivan says we’ve seen hospitalization highs and lows and we’re capable of slowing the spread.

“We know how to get them back down. We have the playbook. We have the collaboration that’s important to do this. It’s just a matter of doing it and so I’m confident that we can and we will,” said Sullivan.

