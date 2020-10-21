Epsilon becomes a major hurricane in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Epsilon rapidly intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane over the Atlantic Wednesday.

#Epsilon is now a major (Category 3) #hurricane with max winds of 115 mph. Epsilon is 4th major hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season to date. 9 other years in satellite era (since 1966) have had 4+ major hurricanes by October 21: 1969, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2017 pic.twitter.com/AX7hL2XQN1 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 21, 2020

The 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows:

Maximum Sustained Winds Minimum Central Pressure Location Movement 115 mph 955 mb 340 miles ESE of Bermuda NW at 10 mph

Epsilon has tropical-storm-force winds that extend up to 450 miles away from the center mainly to the north which has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings to be in effect for Bermuda where life-threatening surf, rip currents and strong winds are expected to impact the island as early as Wednesday evening lasting through late Thursday.

#Epsilon is now a major (Category 3) #hurricane - the 2nd major hurricane to form in the Atlantic this month, along with Delta. Only 5 other years since 1950 have had 2 major Atlantic hurricane formations in October: 1950, 1961, 1964, 1995 and 2005. pic.twitter.com/qQOT7EeEm1 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 21, 2020

No impacts are expected to the United States coastline.

