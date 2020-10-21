Advertisement

Epsilon becomes a major hurricane in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for the island of Bermuda
Rapid intensification allowed Epsilon to become a Category 3 storm as it nears Bermuda.
By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Epsilon rapidly intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane over the Atlantic Wednesday.

The 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows:

Maximum Sustained WindsMinimum Central PressureLocationMovement
115 mph955 mb340 miles ESE of BermudaNW at 10 mph

Epsilon has tropical-storm-force winds that extend up to 450 miles away from the center mainly to the north which has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings to be in effect for Bermuda where life-threatening surf, rip currents and strong winds are expected to impact the island as early as Wednesday evening lasting through late Thursday.

No impacts are expected to the United States coastline.

