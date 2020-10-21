Epsilon becomes a major hurricane in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for the island of Bermuda
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Epsilon rapidly intensified into a Category 3 major hurricane over the Atlantic Wednesday.
The 4pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows:
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Minimum Central Pressure
|Location
|Movement
|115 mph
|955 mb
|340 miles ESE of Bermuda
|NW at 10 mph
Epsilon has tropical-storm-force winds that extend up to 450 miles away from the center mainly to the north which has prompted Tropical Storm Warnings to be in effect for Bermuda where life-threatening surf, rip currents and strong winds are expected to impact the island as early as Wednesday evening lasting through late Thursday.
No impacts are expected to the United States coastline.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.