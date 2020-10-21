Advertisement

Epsilon strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda
Epsilon strengthened into a hurricane, as of 10pm Tuesday
Epsilon strengthened into a hurricane, as of 10pm Tuesday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10pm Tuesday, the lone tropical system in the Atlantic basin -- Epsilon -- strengthened to Category 1 hurricane status. It remains well away from land, with the expectation to pass Bermuda to the east by late Thursday through early Friday.

As of the 10pm advisory, here are the latest details about Hurricane Epsilon:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementPressure
545 miles east-southeast of Bermuda75 mphnorthwest at 13 mph987mb

As Epsilon continued to become better organized Tuesday, an eye feature started to show up by the afternoon and early evening hours. That eye is now defined as this hurricane continues to steadily strengthen a bit more. The current forecast expects this hurricane to max out with wind around 85mph through Friday before weakening over the weekend as it turns further out into the Northern Atlantic Ocean. Epsilon encountering cooler water after 36 to 48 hours will be the main driver in weakening the hurricane.

Hurricane Epsilon is not expected to impact the United States coast.

