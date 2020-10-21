Epsilon strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 10pm Tuesday, the lone tropical system in the Atlantic basin -- Epsilon -- strengthened to Category 1 hurricane status. It remains well away from land, with the expectation to pass Bermuda to the east by late Thursday through early Friday.

As of the 10pm advisory, here are the latest details about Hurricane Epsilon:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Pressure 545 miles east-southeast of Bermuda 75 mph northwest at 13 mph 987mb

#Epsilon is now a #hurricane - the 10th of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season to date. Only 4 other years in the satellite era (since 1966) have had 10+ Atlantic hurricanes by October 20: 1969, 1995, 2005 and 2017. pic.twitter.com/hRwxiQjPVN — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 21, 2020

As Epsilon continued to become better organized Tuesday, an eye feature started to show up by the afternoon and early evening hours. That eye is now defined as this hurricane continues to steadily strengthen a bit more. The current forecast expects this hurricane to max out with wind around 85mph through Friday before weakening over the weekend as it turns further out into the Northern Atlantic Ocean. Epsilon encountering cooler water after 36 to 48 hours will be the main driver in weakening the hurricane.

Epsilon strengthened into a hurricane, as of 10pm Tuesday (KBTX)

Hurricane Epsilon is not expected to impact the United States coast.

