FOGGY start to the day with fall not far behind

By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Morning drive could be tricky! Widespread fog developed early this morning and we may see a few stubborn spots linger through at least mid-morning. The plus side - we’re waking up a touch cooler than the day before, and low clouds may keep us in the 70s through late morning. Sunshine returns quickly this afternoon though, warming us right into the upper 80s.

We may manage another foggy start, but two more warm and humid afternoons are on the way before the next front arrives. An isolated storm will be possible Thursday and Friday, but cooler weather greets us out the door for at least Saturday morning. Another quick surge in gulf moisture comes our way ahead of what is expected to be the strongest front of the season so far. We’re still fine tuning numbers, but a damp, and MUCH cooler start to next week looks to bee coming our way.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 70. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Patchy sunrise fog. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

